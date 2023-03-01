Hot-shooting Spartans rally past Huskers

Keisei Tominaga scored 20 points, but a barrage of 3-pointers helped Michigan State rally for an 80-67 victory over the Nebraska men's basketball team.
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Keisei Tominaga scored 20 points, but a barrage of 3-pointers helped Michigan State rally for an 80-67 victory over the Nebraska men’s basketball team at home Tuesday.

The Cornhuskers (15-15, 8-11) had four players score in double figures, led by Tominaga, who had 20 points. Jamarques Lawrence added 15 points and Derrick Walker chipped in as well with 13 points and two blocks. Nebraska led by as many as 15 in the firsti half and took a 12-point lead into the locker room. But Michigan State scored 54 points in the second half while knocking down 12-of-17 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes.

After playing to a 10-10 tie, Nebraska went on a 9-0 run with 13:25 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Sam Griesel, to take a 19-10 lead. The Cornhuskers then added three points to that lead by the end of the period and entered halftime with a 38-26 advantage. Nebraska did most of its first half damage in the paint, scoring 20 of its 38 points close to the basket.

Nebraska kept its lead intact before going on a 7-0 run, finished off by Tominaga’s three, to grow the lead to 55-45 with 14:01 to go in the contest. Michigan State then asserted control, outscoring the Cornhuskers 35-12 the rest of the way to hand Nebraska the 80-67 loss. Nebraska capitalized on six Michigan State turnovers in the period, collecting eight points off those turnovers.

Boy’s basketball district finals match-ups set

