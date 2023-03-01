Increased cloud cover with cooler temperatures Wednesday; Cold front moves through Wednesday night into Thursday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Mar. 1, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a beautiful day Tuesday, conditions will change as head into Wednesday with cooler temperatures and more clouds, and a system moving into the area Wednesday night into Thursday.

As our area of high pressure moves to the south and east and cold front knocking on our door, this will increase the cloud cover and drop temperatures during the day Wednesday. Highs during the day will only be in the low to upper 40s with winds mainly being on the breezy side with winds around 5 to 15 mph, and some gusts around 25 mph.

As we head into Wednesday night into Thursday, our cold front will push through, along with an area of low pressure. This will increase the moisture further and even give portions of the viewing area a chance of snow. All snowfall amounts will generally be below a 1/2 of inch. Overnight lows will drop down into the 10s and 20s Wednesday night and highs Thursday into the 30s and 40s. Overnight Thursday into the weekend, overall clearing conditions will occur and temperatures will climb back into widespread 40s and 50s with mainly sunny skies.

