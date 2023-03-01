Lexington promotes Jake Harvey to Head Football Coach

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lexington High School names Jake Harvey as the next Head Coach of their Football Team. Harvey, an alumni of Lexington High School graduated in 2002. During his time as a Minuteman, Harvey participated in football, basketball, track, and baseball.

Harvey continued his football career in college as a Loper at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Before coming back to coach at his Alma Mater in 2011, Harvey taught and coached at Millard North, Grand Island, and was the Assistant Coach of the Nebraska Danger Indoor Football Team for two seasons.

When Harvey arrived back at Lexington to begin coaching and teaching, he served as an assistant football coach and assistant basketball coach while also teaching Physical Education. Harvey was later promoted to Offensive Coordinator in 2020 before accepting the Head Coaching position.

