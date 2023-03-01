Maruyama named Big Ten Athlete of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Shunya Maruyama was named Big Ten Athlete of the Week as the conference announced the award on Wednesday afternoon. Maruyama is the first Husker to win the award this season and last since Calvin Mueller claimed the honor in 2022.

The Nagano, Japan native went 2-0 this week, with both wins coming in the Husker victory over then-ranked No. 38 Alabama in the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic in Montgomery, Ala.

Maruyama picked up a 6-1, 6-2, singles win over German Samofalov. Partnered with Roni Hietaranta, Maruyama also picked up a 6-0 doubles win over Joao Ferreira and Zach Foster.

Maruyama looks to continue his strong play as the Huskers travel to California to face No. 74 Ball State and take part in the Pacific Coast Doubles Championships.

