Prairie Arts Center hosts Annual High School Invitational

By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte High School Invitational Art Exhibit is on display for the whole month of March at the Prairie Arts Center.

The exhibit gives students the opportunity to showcase their talents and skills and put them on display for all to see in the surrounding areas. There were five area schools that participated in the invitational, and the students will be judged on their mixed media paintings, sculptures, and drawings.

“This is really a great opportunity for the students. It teaches them how to not only have the piece in the gallery but also how they present their pieces, how they make them look professional, which includes framing, hanging, and selling the pieces. And that’s kind of all in one for the students,” Executive Director of the Prairie Arts Center Holly Carlini said. “That’s something that is very essential for artists to learn at a young age, and yeah, it’s really exciting to not only show the pieces but to be able to sell them as well.”

The presentation of all the awards that will be given will be on Saturday, March 4th.

