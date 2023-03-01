Troopers arrest two after pursuit in west Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit in Omaha Tuesday morning.

A trooper observed a Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding on the westbound Dodge Expressway in Omaha at around 9:15 a.m. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to a higher rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit near 132nd and Dodge.

The Jeep continued westbound, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour, before exiting Dodge and turning northbound onto 168th Street. The Jeep then turned eastbound on Blondo. While on Blondo, the passenger of the vehicle threw a backpack out the window of the vehicle, which was located by another trooper. The vehicle then came to a stop voluntarily at 156th and Blondo. The entire pursuit lasted approximately five minutes. The driver and passenger were taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, 25-year-old James Speicher of David City, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and numerous traffic violations. The passenger, 31-year-old Sabrina Toole Harris of Omaha, was arrested for tampering with physical evidence. Both have been lodged in Douglas County Corrections.

