University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska Game & Parks partner for statewide elk study

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Elk, like buffalo, once roamed widely across the Great Plains. Killed off in Nebraska by the 1880′s, the majestic animals began a gradual return to the Cornhusker State after a 1930′s repopulation in eastern Wyoming.

Now, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Scientist John Benson is leading a comprehensive study of Nebraska’s elk population. Benson said they’ve “been able to radio collar over one-hundred elk so far. We’re also very focused on understanding survival and causes of mortality. So far we have one year of data but we’re seeing about 80% survival for females and about 70 for males.”

Benson has been employed with UNL since 2017 and adds that some elk have been found within Lincoln County. “We started the study in the northwest portion of the state, in the Pine Ridge portion of the panhandle, and also a little bit southeast of North Platte.”

The project aims to assist the Nebraska Game and Parks in developing a management approach, including a hunting quota to maintain the elk population at a sustainable and manageable level that reduces the potential damage elk can cause landowners, crops, fences, hay stacks, and more.

