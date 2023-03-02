Bald eagle sickened by rat poison dies

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her...
A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her life.(Cape Wildlife Center via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (CNN) – A bald eagle sickened by rat poison has died in Massachusetts, just days after rescuers captured it and tried to nurse it back to health.

The eagle, a female, was named MK.

MK hatched in Waltham in 2016 and had a lot of fans among people who frequented the Myster River watershed, and some of the visitors noticed she was acting strangely.

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but apparently, it was too late to save her life.

Judging from MK’s symptoms, it appears she ate at least one rodent that had consumed rat poison.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
North Platte business sells alcohol to a minor during State Patrol compliance checks
Lincoln East celebrates its district championship.
NSAA Boys State Basketball brackets released
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber cancels remainder of world tour after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis
Blakely is taking his love of sneakers and sharing it with North Platte.
Young entrepreneur to open sneaker store on March 4
Shawn Rounsavall is charged with reckless murder in relation to the death of his 2-year-old...
Father charged after death of toddler left in car, police say

Latest News

FILE - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she was a target of a man who allegedly said...
Man charged with threatening Jewish Michigan officials
Officials say at least three people were killed when a Russian missile hit a five-story...
Russia claims Ukraine crossborder sabotage raid; Kyiv denies
The Nebraska Legislature’s Education Committee heard testimony on LB811 on Tuesday.
Bill to authorize physical intervention by teachers considered
FILE - Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis shoots a free-throw during an NCAA college basketball...
Antoine Davis takes aim at ‘Pistol’ Pete’s NCAA scoring record