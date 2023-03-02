Buddy Ball rebrands to Miracle League of Lincoln County

By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Bambino Buddy Ball is officially partnering with the Miracle League. The collaboration will enable Buddy Ball to expand to different sports, such as soccer and football.

Buddy Ball was exclusive to just kids 18 and under, and now with the Miracle League, young adults from 19 and up are able to participate, which also enables disabled veterans the opportunity to compete and enjoy the camaraderie that sports offer.

The Miracle League specializes in helping groups build adaptive fields that meet ADA standards.

“Gambino Buddy Ball was a great starting point for our youth with disabilities; they gave us the space to grow; I think this is just the next level, and I’m super excited to see what that brings; like we talked about earlier, so many great things are happening in this community, and this is just going to be one more feature that’s going to help our group,” Lori Hansen, who is the coordinator for the Miracle League, said.

They are currently looking for board members and other donations to help facilitate their adaptive field project. You can also contact Lori Hansen by phone at (308) 530-6835 or by email at LJHANSEN25@gmail.com.

