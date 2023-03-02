Gothenburg faces Adams Central in the opening round of the State Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Lady Swedes met the Adams Central Lady Patriots in Lincoln for the first round of the NSAA State Basketball Tournament.

In the District Finals, Gothenburg defeated Scotus Central Catholic 44-36 to punch their ticket to the State Tournament. Adams Central bested Syracuse 71-54 to earn their spot in the State Tournament.

The Lady Swedes were unable to capture the win over the Adams Central Lady Patriots. Gothenburg comes up short by a final score of 45-38.

Gothenburg will end their season with a 20-5 overall record.

