Huskers eliminated from Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s one-and-done at the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament for the Huskers. Nebraska lost to Michigan State on Thursday, 67-64, which may cost the Huskers an NCAA Tournament berth.

The Huskers fell behind early against the 9th-seeded Spartans, but rallied to take a 1-point lead in the 3rd quarter. Nebraska’s advantage was short-lived, as the Spartans answered with a 17-3 scoring run. MSU was led by DeeDee Hagemann’s 18 points.

Nebraska junior Jaz Shelley made 5-of-10 shots from beyond the arc to lead all scorers with 24 points. Shelley attempted a 3-pointer in the final seconds with the chance to tie the game. Shelley rebounded her miss and passed to Maddie Krull, who had an open look from the right wing. Krull’s shot was also off the mark, ending the Huskers’ hopes of a deep run in Minneapolis.

Nebraska entered the Big Ten Tournament in need of wins to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament. However, a 16-14 record may keep the Huskers out of the Big Dance.

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show is scheduled for March 12th.

