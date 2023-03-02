North Platte High School teacher waives preliminary hearing on sex-abuse charges, bond reduced

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A North Platte High School math teacher charged with sexual assault of a 17-year-old student appeared in Lincoln County Court before Judge Joel Jay to face more charges.

David Cooper, 46, is now charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault by a school employee, a Class IIA felony and each punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He is also charged with third-degree sexual assault by a school employee, a Class IV felony and is punishable by up to 2 years in prison, a $10,000 fine and a year of post-release supervision.

Cooper’s attorney Kent Turnbull asked the judge to cut his client’s bond in half to 10 percent of $125,000, and to lift the no contact order with anyone under the age of 18 so that he can see his children.

Judge Jay agreed to reduce Cooper’s bond but kept the no-contact order with minors in place. Cooper waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his case was bound over to district court. A date has yet to be determined.

Staff members with the school district were also present, as well as members of Guardians of the Children - FlatRock Chapter. The non-profit organization helps children 0-17, who have overcome child abuse, become strong, confident, and courageous again.

Cooper was a teacher at North Platte Public Schools for 16 years.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.