North Platte’s Tanner Schmid-Sutton finished up his Sophomore Swim Season by breaking another school record at the State Swim Meet

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Sophomore Swimmer, Tanner Schmid-Sutton, ended his Sophomore season on a High Note at the State Tournament where he re-broke the school’s 100 Yard Backstroke Record with a time of 54.65.

The record was previously set by Schmid-Sutton earlier in the season, but before that, the record was held by Junior Cooper Leibhart.

“The 100 Yard Back came out of nowhere, I had no clue that I was going to do that. It was against Cooper Leibhart, who had it before. We just raced and I broke the record. I didn’t think I was going to, he definitely has a better stroke than me, I just don’t know where I got that from,” explains Schmid-Sutton.

Schmid-Sutton did not only break North Platte’s 100 Yard Backstroke Record at the State Meet, but he also finished up 9th overall in the event and won the B-Finals.

“It was crazy, at the start of the season we were looking to just make state, we weren’t expecting to make finals even. Midway we were like, maybe we can make finals. Then at state, we were like let’s win B-Finals. Then, I did and it was crazy it was a feeling that I’ve never felt before,” says Schmid-Sutton.

Having only completed his Sophomore season, Schmid-Sutton is excited to put his remaining two years to good use and continue breaking school records and climbing the podium at the State Meet.

“It motivates me to work harder in the summer. Just to get good training in the summer to motivate me more in the winter to be better, and then better my times and get a better place in the state. And I think that motivates my team too to try and work harder and to see if I’m working harder and then work harder than me, it just motivates I think everyone,” says Schmid-Sutton.

“I think our goal is to just squeeze my way into A-Finals. I mean, I don’t think I’ll be a State Champion next year, but I’m hoping Senior Year. That’s our goal, that’s our goal for sure. Hopefully, I’ll get some colleges looking at me, I’d love to swim in college, but we’ll see what happens,” explains Schmid-Sutton.

