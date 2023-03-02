Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP. 13

North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant #13 to...
North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant #13 to Mr. Cory Spotanski.(kelsley wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant #13 to Mr. Cory Spotanski.

Spotanski serves as the principal of North Platte High School, and he is looking to use the funds to start his ACT project.

The ACT serves as the state assessment test for juniors, and depending on how they do it, it will impact the school’s ACT composite score, which is how the state gauges how the students are learning. If students don’t take the ACT, that will serve as a zero, which will be rounded up in the school’s average, which will affect their composite score.

Spotanski will use the funds to incentivize juniors by giving out gifts and prizes through a raffle to help get kids in the door with the goal of every junior taking the test.

“The ACT test is the one major message as a school district. This shows how we’re doing academically, the elementary and middle school levels have the NSCAS. At the high school, the NCSAS ACT,” Spotanski said. “It is important to have every kid that commits to taking it so it has a true representation of what our school system is doing for our kids.”

New grant winners will be chosen each week. You can watch these stories every Thursday at 6 p.m. on NBC Nebraska News 2.

If you want to nominate a teacher who is deserving of the REACH grant and should be featured on our “Reaching One Classroom at a Time” segment, submit their name here.

If you’d like to support the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and their REACH grants, you can donate here.

