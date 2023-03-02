A rollercaoster of temperatures and conditions over the next several days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -An up and down trend of conditions and temperatures will exist over the viewign area over the next several days as we are outside the beginning of Spring.

An area of high pressure will keep things quiet as we head into Thursday and Friday with highs in the 30s and 40s with light overall winds and overnight lows in the 10s and 20s. As we head into Friday night into Saturday, a cold front will push through and give us increase cloud cover and small chance of snow. Any accumulation will generally be below a .25 of an inch. Highs will overall be in the 40s on Saturday and lows in the 20s. Once we get into Sunday, highs will reach in the 50s, as an area of high pressure will push through with sunny skies. Once we get into the beginning to mid portions of next week, an active pattern will start and temperatures drop back down into the 30s and 40s with chances of snow Monday into Wednesday. Accumulations are possible once we get into Tuesday into Wednesday.

An up and down train of conditions over the next several days (Andre Brooks)

