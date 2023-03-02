Schools across Nebraska receiving ‘swatting’ calls about an active shooter

Hastings Police and Hastings Public Schools said there's no credible threat but did put the school in lockdown Thursday after a report of an active shooter.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Several false reports of school shootings have been placed to 911 call centers across Nebraska and the country Thursday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol said there is no credible information that any such school shooting has taken place in Nebraska Thursday.

The hoax calls have been placed to schools in Lincoln, Omaha, Hastings, Grand Island Kearney, Columbus and Fremont Thursday.

NSP said there have been distinct similarities in the calls received by schools in other states, such as the use of VOIP technology to mask the caller’s identity and location, using or mocking a foreign accent, mispronouncing school or town names, and pretending that they are hiding inside the school themselves.

Earlier this week, the Nebraska Information Analysis Center (NIAC), a division of the Nebraska State Patrol, provided a bulletin to law enforcement agencies across the state and the Nebraska Department of Education regarding a trend of “swatting” calls that had been reported in several other states this year, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Texas, and Vermont. That bulletin advised local agencies to be prepared in the event the calls target Nebraska schools, which is occurring Thursday.

The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting any local law enforcement agencies and school districts that receive these calls. Anyone with information regarding the origin of these calls is urged to call NIAC at 888-580-6422 or submit an online tip at the NIAC Suspicious Activity Report site https://sars.nebraska.gov.

HASTINGS

Hastings High School went into lockdown briefly Thursday morning following their hoax call. Police said the caller claimed they were a teacher hiding in a room and there was an active shooter in the school.

Police said the 911 center was immediately suspicious as the name of the teacher and the room number do not exist.

As a precaution the school went into lockdown and police were dispatched to the school. Police remained at the school to monitor everyone’s safety and answer questions.

KEARNEY

Kearney Police said their 911 center received a call at 8:53 a.m. about a shooting at the high school. Kearney Police responded and immediately confirmed there was no shooting or active threat.

“Members of the Kearney Police Department take these calls very seriously along with our partners at Kearney Public Schools,” Police Chief Bryan Waugh said. “We will work with our allied agencies and law enforcement partners who also experienced the same type of call today in an attempt to identify those responsible. KPD also communicated with all schools in Kearney to ensure the safety of each school and no additional calls were received. Thank you to everyone who responded and the great work from our Buffalo County Communications professionals”

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
North Platte business sells alcohol to a minor during State Patrol compliance checks
Lincoln East celebrates its district championship.
NSAA Boys State Basketball brackets released
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber cancels remainder of world tour after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis
Blakely is taking his love of sneakers and sharing it with North Platte.
Young entrepreneur to open sneaker store on March 4
Shawn Rounsavall is charged with reckless murder in relation to the death of his 2-year-old...
Father charged after death of toddler left in car, police say

Latest News

The Nebraska Legislature’s Education Committee heard testimony on LB811 on Tuesday.
Bill to authorize physical intervention by teachers considered
Sara Talbott owner of the Flower Market in downtown North Platte.
2023 Nebraska Passport stops selected features two North Platte businesses
The Nebraska Legislature’s Education Committee heard testimony on a bill intended to assist...
LB811
Nebraska Tourism has announced the stops included in the 2023 Nebraska Passport program, which...
2023 Passport - NP