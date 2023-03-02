Schools across Nebraska receiving ‘swatting’ calls about an active shooter

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Several false reports of school shootings have been placed to 911 call centers across Nebraska and the country Thursday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol said there is no credible information that any such school shooting has taken place in Nebraska Thursday.

The hoax calls have been placed to schools in Lincoln, Omaha, Hastings, Grand Island Kearney, Columbus and Fremont Thursday.

NSP said there have been distinct similarities in the calls received by schools in other states, such as the use of VOIP technology to mask the caller’s identity and location, using or mocking a foreign accent, mispronouncing school or town names, and pretending that they are hiding inside the school themselves.

Earlier this week, the Nebraska Information Analysis Center (NIAC), a division of the Nebraska State Patrol, provided a bulletin to law enforcement agencies across the state and the Nebraska Department of Education regarding a trend of “swatting” calls that had been reported in several other states this year, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Texas, and Vermont. That bulletin advised local agencies to be prepared in the event the calls target Nebraska schools, which is occurring Thursday.

The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting any local law enforcement agencies and school districts that receive these calls. Anyone with information regarding the origin of these calls is urged to call NIAC at 888-580-6422 or submit an online tip at the NIAC Suspicious Activity Report site https://sars.nebraska.gov.

HASTINGS

Hastings High School went into lockdown briefly Thursday morning following their hoax call. Police said the caller claimed they were a teacher hiding in a room and there was an active shooter in the school.

Police said the 911 center was immediately suspicious as the name of the teacher and the room number do not exist.

As a precaution the school went into lockdown and police were dispatched to the school. Police remained at the school to monitor everyone’s safety and answer questions.

KEARNEY

Kearney Police said their 911 center received a call at 8:53 a.m. about a shooting at the high school. Kearney Police responded and immediately confirmed there was no shooting or active threat.

“Members of the Kearney Police Department take these calls very seriously along with our partners at Kearney Public Schools,” Police Chief Bryan Waugh said. “We will work with our allied agencies and law enforcement partners who also experienced the same type of call today in an attempt to identify those responsible. KPD also communicated with all schools in Kearney to ensure the safety of each school and no additional calls were received. Thank you to everyone who responded and the great work from our Buffalo County Communications professionals”

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.