45 is the new 50 when it comes to colorectal cancer screening

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Friday is dress blue day. Since 2009, the event has encouraged individuals, businesses, and communities to dress in blue to help bring awareness to colon cancer and honor those affected.

In recent years, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network has lowered the national recommended screening age from 50 to 45. Dr. Todd Hlavaty, a radiation oncologist with Great Plains Health in North Platte, said, “the problem we had in Nebraska was with insurance companies. They were very slow to adapt to the new standard. So, we actually turned to the Nebraska Legislature and asked to sponsor a bill a year ago that would authorize screening colonoscopies done at age 45.”

Doctor Hlavaty adds that patients that have a family history of cancer may need to be screened sooner than 45 while stressing the importance of cancer screening. “It’s one of those diseases that you can’t take the attitude that you’ll wait and the problem will go away. Cancer is one of those things that if you wait the problem becomes worse. Colorectal cancer is an ideal explanation. That is also true of breast cancer, we pushed that age down to 40 for first mammograms.”

For those considering any cancer screenings, Doctor Hlavaty encourages patients to reach out to their primary care provider. “The primary care physician’s role in this whole thing is to advise patients what screening tests are necessary. The person we turn to in all these situations is the person we trust. The health provider you trust the most is likely your primary care physician.”

Dr. Hlavaty says that when it comes to cancer treatment and care the Callahan Cancer Center is top-notch.

Colorectal Cancer is the second leading cancer killer in the United States and ranks 32nd in Nebraska. Certain factors put some Nebraskans at greater risk of developing colorectal cancer. Women and men over the age of 45 are at an increased risk for colon cancer, and the risk increases with age. Individuals may be at greater risk if they or a relative have had colorectal polyps or colorectal cancer. Or if the individual has inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, or ulcerative colitis.

Those with increased risk for colorectal cancer may need earlier or more frequent tests than other people according to the Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force. Additional information can be found with the link provided. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/colorectal/

