Brain Injury Awareness Month proclaimed in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - March is Brain Injury Awareness Month. Thursday afternoon at North Platte City Hall, Council President Jim Nisley declared March Brain Injury Awareness month in the City of North Platte.

“Where traumatic brain injury or TBI affects Americans every year regardless of age, race, gender, ethnicity and result from a multitude of causes,” Nisley said. Presenting the proclamation to the North Platte Brain Injury Support Group.

Throughout this month the group has an exhibit at the Praire Arts Center showcasing how they see themselves since their brain injury. The exhibit can be viewed 11 a.m. through 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday at the Praire Arts Center.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.