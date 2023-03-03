Brain Injury Awareness Month proclaimed in North Platte

Traumatic Brain Injury month - NP
By Tristen Winder
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - March is Brain Injury Awareness Month. Thursday afternoon at North Platte City Hall, Council President Jim Nisley declared March Brain Injury Awareness month in the City of North Platte.

“Where traumatic brain injury or TBI affects Americans every year regardless of age, race, gender, ethnicity and result from a multitude of causes,” Nisley said. Presenting the proclamation to the North Platte Brain Injury Support Group.

Throughout this month the group has an exhibit at the Praire Arts Center showcasing how they see themselves since their brain injury. The exhibit can be viewed 11 a.m. through 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday at the Praire Arts Center.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
North Platte business sells alcohol to a minor during State Patrol compliance checks
Lincoln East celebrates its district championship.
NSAA Boys State Basketball brackets released
North Platte High School math teacher David Cooper waives preliminary hearing on sex-abuse...
North Platte High School teacher waives preliminary hearing on sex-abuse charges, bond reduced
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber cancels remainder of world tour after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis
Blakely is taking his love of sneakers and sharing it with North Platte.
Young entrepreneur to open sneaker store on March 4

Latest News

Colorectal cancer is the 2nd leading cause of cancer death among men and women combined in the...
45 is the new 50 when it comes to colorectal cancer screening
Traumatic Brain Injury month was proclaimed in North Platte
Traumatic Brain Injury month - NP
Great Plains Health 1
KNOP Weather Outlook 2-28-2023
Warming up and mainly dry through the weekend