Dawson County residents raise property value concerns with new wind energy developments

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Property values were among the concerns of Dawson County residents during a recent town hall discussion regarding wind energy developments that could be coming to the county.

The new development would see the introduction of wind turbines in Dawson County from the Buffalo County line to 19 miles west of the county line in the areas near Sumner, Eddyville and Miller.

Monday, residents of the county met at the Gothenburg Public Library to discuss the project, which has progressed quietly so far. The meeting, led by Eddyville Resident Matt McTygue, discussed the leases that some residents have received or signed regarding land use for wind turbines. A petition also made its way around the crowd asking the County Commissioners and Zoning Commission to impose restrictions on the placement of turbines in the county.

Koby Rickertsen, owner of RE/MAX Home, Farm & Ranch, told News 2 that wind energy developments can have a positive and negative effect on property values. One of the things Rickertsen said he looks for with these properties is that the lease is valid, and in use. The lease gives financial compensation to the property owner for the use of their land if a turbine is placed. In the case of Dawson County’s proposed developments property owners would receive $4,000 per megawatt that the turbine produces, which would total around $12,000 per year.

”What I look for, if the lease is valid then its going to help the property value, it needs to be done the right way,” said Rickertsen. “There are a lot of questions that need to be answered because a lot of the projects that are a problem. The reason why people are afraid of them is that there windmills that are just standing there and aren’t being used, and nobody knows how they’re going to get rid of them.”

Other causes for concerns among residents included the noise that a wind turbine can create, as well as the potential for shadows to flicker on a building if the turbine is not located far enough away. Rickertsen said that the location of the turbine can cause the property value to drop, especially if the turbine is not properly decommissioned or torn down.

The next availability for public comment for the community is a joint Dawson County Commissioners and Zoning Commission meeting in Lexington on March 14.

