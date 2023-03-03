Endangered Missing Advisory issued for missing Fremont man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Fremont Police Department is looking for a missing 81-year-old man.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of 81-year-old Gary Quast in eastern Nebraska. Quast was last seen near the 300 block of North Birchwood Drive in Fremont at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Quast is an 81-year-old white man, who is around 5′9″ tall and 155 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. Quast was last seen wearing blue jeans, a snap button shirt and a camouflage hat.

Quast is driving a red Hyundai Sonata, with the Nebraska license plate 19438.

Quast has been diagnosed with dementia.

The Nebraska State Patrol asks for any individuals with information about Quast to call 911, or contact the Fremont Police Department at (402) 727-2677.

For more information, check out the NSP website.

