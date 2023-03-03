Weak cold front to push through Friday; Nice and mild to warm weekend

By Andre Brooks
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The atsmophere is gearing up for a cold front to push through the region Friday with a marvelous weekend in it’s wake.

Our cold front is currently located in the Rocky Mountains and ahead of it, it will bring the area with partly to mostly cloudy conditions during the day Friday with highs mainly in the 40s with winds shifting from SW to NE with speeds around the 5 to 15 mph. During Friday Night, conditions will become cloudy with chances of precipitation in the form of rain and snow. Any accumulations will below below a 1/4 of an inch. Then conditions after the cold front pushes through the region, the clouds will clear out and temperatures will drop down into the 10s and 20s.

Cold front to push through the coverage zone Friday
Cold front to push through the coverage zone Friday(Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, conditions will warm up and clear out overall, as high pressure builds in and this will bring temperatures in the 40s on Saturday with sunny to mainly sunny conditions. On Sunday, the skies will continue to remain stunning with temperatures increasing into the low to upper 50s with a more southerly flow into the area.

Generally great conditions are in store for the area this weekend
Generally great conditions are in store for the area this weekend(Andre Brooks)

As we head into the new workweek, the conditions will cool down drastically due to a deep trough across the area. This trough will promote an active pattern in the form of some snowfall and the snowfall could be accumulating next week. The details and the timing of this snowfall will continue to be ironed out overtime, so stay tuned.

