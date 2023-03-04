Bridge of hope Advocacy Center raises over $15,000 in their event

Raising money for the Bridge the Hope Advocacy Center
Raising money for the Bridge the Hope Advocacy Center(kelsley wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Bridge of Hope Advocacy Center hosted their main fundraising event at the 304 Event Center Friday night. They were looking to raise money to help kids that are neglected and abused, to help give them “hope” for a better future. The event had a special guest in Nick Hoff, who is a stand-up comedian from Nebraska who has traveled the U.S. and is well known for making people laugh.

“I tour all over the country, doing 50 different states this year, but any time I get a chance to go back to Nebraska and perform, it’s special for me. This is my home state; this is where I like to go, and to be able to do it for an awesome charity and an awesome cause, bring a little fun to it, and raise some money, it’s a win-win,” Hoff said.

We operate on fixed grants, and our numbers are really high; we’re seeing a lot of kids that are being exposed to drugs, and we do a lot of drug screening and we also do medical exams, and it’s in a safe and child-appropriate environment,” says Stephanie Weisman, who is the vice president of the Bridge of Hope Advocacy Center.

The event raised over $15,000 through ticket sales, raffles, and the auction.

