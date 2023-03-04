Friday Night Sports Hero: Hayden Kramer

Hayden Kramer slamming it home
Hayden Kramer slamming it home(kelsley wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - “I think the thing that he’s best at is his competitive drive, just to always be competitive, and practice really gets the kids going and pushes them to be even better,” Head Coach Kolby Hamiliton said.

Hayden Kramer is one of the main reasons for Maywood Hayes Center’s success, and he galvanizes his group with his unselfishness.

“He’s one of the main cheerleaders on the bench at the JV games, and when the boys get into it, they’re great teammates, and he really kind of fits really well with those guys. He’s great to have on our team; he’s always upbeat and positive; he’s a high-energy guy. energy give her. She’s not an energy vampire, and it’s really added to the energy of our team,” Hamilton continued.

Being a leader is something that he takes a lot of pride in.

“It means a lot to me because there’s a lot of pressure on you as a leader, and you have to handle that pressure. What I like to say to people is that diamonds form under pressure, and I’m going to be that pressure. I’m going to lead everyone and get through this,” Hayden Kramer said.

Kramer has had an impact on the floor.

And helped get Maywood Hayes Center to states for the first time since the two schools consolidated.

“We’ve had people from 1966 come into our practices and talk about how this is the last time we’ve made it to the States, and now we’re passing it on to you guys, so just having that moment and feeling with those guys that I made it to the States, it’s going to feel really good for all of us,” Kramer continued.

Kramer couldn’t do this alone, there is one person who has been by his side unconditionally.

“My mother, a single mother of five, pushes me through everything she texted me at 6 a.m. Get up, play basketball, and go workout. She pushes me. She keeps going to kiss my head. She calms me down. She’s the biggest supporter and fan that I have. I love my mom,” Kramer spoke on his inspiration.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrested 75-year-old Larry Mikoloyck and his 41-year-old son Matthew Mikoloyck, for...
Father, son charged with animal cruelty after hundreds of dead and dying cattle found on Lincoln County property
North Platte High School math teacher David Cooper waives preliminary hearing on sex-abuse...
North Platte High School teacher waives preliminary hearing on sex-abuse charges, bond reduced
Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
North Platte business sells alcohol to a minor during State Patrol compliance checks
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
Hastings High was on lockdown briefly Thursday after a report of an active shooter. HPD on...
False reports of school shootings all over Nebraska and the country

Latest News

Nebraska outfielder Garrett Anglim #18 Baseball vs Vanderbilt Cambria College Classic
Anglim, Huskers topple No. 7 Vanderbilt
Mullen honors Rusty Moore and Doug Young with basketball tournament
Mullen basketball tournament honors late coaches
Boy's Basketball State Tournament Preview: St. Pat's
The Irish look to defend their State Title at the 2023 Boy’s Basketball State Tournament
Boy's State Basketball Preview: St. Pat's
Boy's Basketball State Championship Preview: St. Pat's