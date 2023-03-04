Friday Night Sports Hero: Hayden Kramer

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - “I think the thing that he’s best at is his competitive drive, just to always be competitive, and practice really gets the kids going and pushes them to be even better,” Head Coach Kolby Hamiliton said.

Hayden Kramer is one of the main reasons for Maywood Hayes Center’s success, and he galvanizes his group with his unselfishness.

“He’s one of the main cheerleaders on the bench at the JV games, and when the boys get into it, they’re great teammates, and he really kind of fits really well with those guys. He’s great to have on our team; he’s always upbeat and positive; he’s a high-energy guy. energy give her. She’s not an energy vampire, and it’s really added to the energy of our team,” Hamilton continued.

Being a leader is something that he takes a lot of pride in.

“It means a lot to me because there’s a lot of pressure on you as a leader, and you have to handle that pressure. What I like to say to people is that diamonds form under pressure, and I’m going to be that pressure. I’m going to lead everyone and get through this,” Hayden Kramer said.

Kramer has had an impact on the floor.

And helped get Maywood Hayes Center to states for the first time since the two schools consolidated.

“We’ve had people from 1966 come into our practices and talk about how this is the last time we’ve made it to the States, and now we’re passing it on to you guys, so just having that moment and feeling with those guys that I made it to the States, it’s going to feel really good for all of us,” Kramer continued.

Kramer couldn’t do this alone, there is one person who has been by his side unconditionally.

“My mother, a single mother of five, pushes me through everything she texted me at 6 a.m. Get up, play basketball, and go workout. She pushes me. She keeps going to kiss my head. She calms me down. She’s the biggest supporter and fan that I have. I love my mom,” Kramer spoke on his inspiration.

