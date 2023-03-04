Mullen basketball tournament honors late coaches

By Jon Allen
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Village of Mullen celebrates the life of two men who grew the game of basketball in town at a tournament this weekend.

Rusty Moore and Doug Young both coached for the Mullen High School basketball team, and Moore led the team to the 2017 Class D2 State Championship.

The tournament is organized by Lance Moore and Dan Young, sons of Rusty and Doug. Both were members of the 2017 championship team.

”It’s just about honoring those two and their memory and the relationship they built through the game of basketball,” Dan Young, an assistant coach on Mullen’s basketball team said. “I think it is a good way to get some old guys together who are still competitive and getting together and playing basketball, the game that they loved, and building relationship through that medium.”

The tournament is Saturday and Sunday in Mullen at the Lariat, cash prizes will be given to the first and second place finishers.

