NPIce closes early due to mechanical issues

NP ICE closes its ice skating season early due to mechanical issues.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s an issue that’s plagued North Platte’s newest attraction since opening in January. The ongoing mechanical issues with NPIce’s refrigeration system has forced them to make the difficult decision to close their ice skating season early.

Despite around-the-clock maintenance on their 30-year-old rented chiller unit, they are optimistic for next year’s skating season.

“I think it was part of the hiccup where they sent the wrong rated machine that it wouldn’t go low enough in the cold and so they changed that out,” said BLu McGrath, NPIce co-founder. “I think they were on fire to get this one here and just took whatever they could get from around so I think that was part of the problem as well.”

The plan is to reopen the week after Thanksgiving and continue their season through February.

