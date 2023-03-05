KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Milo and Faith!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Milo and Faith are a mother and son duo that are inseparable.

Both came from a house with over 25 cats and neither are afraid of strangers. They are also adventurous, outgoing, and loving.

Out of all of the pets we’ve featured, we think these two are some of the most down to earth, yet loving, companions we’ve ever seen.

Faith, the mom is only two years old, and Milo, is about nine months old.

This would be the perfect pair for anyone looking for new furry and loving companions to add to their family.

To meet them, call the north platte animal shelter at 308-535-6780.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.