North Platte resident working to help combat youth mental health crisis

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With mental health issues rising amongst teens due to social media and increased stress of the modern world, one North Platte woman set out to help the all the children and parents she could.

Desiree Aragon, an empowerment coach, has started hosting group sessions of teens and adults where she talks with them about how to better approach the problems of life.

She is hosting an open house on March 29, from 4 to 6pm at her office, 100 E 5th St, Suite 305 in North Platte.

