Restaurants see a surge of custumers during basketball state championships

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Restaurants in downtown Lincoln and the Haymarket are booming during the basketball state championships happening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

One restaurant impacted by the games is HopCat.

This year the girls and boys games are split into two different weeks, and HopCat is even busier this season than last.

Jessica Wilcox is the general manager of the restaurant and she said these games give them a full dining room of guests with people from all over Nebraska.

“This year, girls state basketball is already outperforming what we did in sales last year with them both together so I definitely see this as something that’s continuing to build and I think year over year it will continue to get bigger and better,” Wilcox said.

She said since the restaurant gets so busy, she had to schedule more employees to keep up with the flow of costumers. However, she said she has definitely enjoyed seeing all of the players and families share a meal at HopCat.

“It’s busy, it’s packed, you see people just walking down the streets, people who have never been in before are coming in which is really awesome for us to get brand new guests and it’s fun to see all the different teams in here from different cities all over the state,” Wilcox said.

She said she’s happy with what the games are bringing into the business and she can’t wait for future basketball seasons.

