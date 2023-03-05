Tacos for TNR in North Platte

News 2 at 6
By Ian Mason
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Trap. Neuter. Return. That is TNR’s mission. On Saturday in North Platte the group held a fundraiser to help them continue their mission of helping community cats stay healthy throughout the North Platte community.

The group specializes in giving healthcare to homeless cats and making sure that they stay fed. The group recently found a cat, Cassidy, who has some heart issues and needs to see a feline heart veterinarian. In order to help cover this cost, the group was selling raffle tickets to a cat tree as well as a quilt.

You can learn more about TNR here.

