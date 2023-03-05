WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree

A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ERLANGER, Ky. (CNN) – A FedEx driver narrowly escaped serious injury as he dropped off a package in Kentucky.

Severe weather moved through the city of Erlanger in the northern part of the state Friday.

A doorbell camera captured the moment when powerful winds toppled a large tree onto the porch where the driver, Tony Antal, had just stood seconds earlier.

On Saturday, Antal told CNN it was unsettling to see how close he came to dying or getting seriously injured.

At least five deaths are blamed on the strong storms that swept through Kentucky.

