An active pattern with chances of rain and snow during the week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a quiet weekend, things are turning active across the region with series of low pressure systems, bringing chances of rain and snow.

Conditions for the day on Monday will start out in the 40s with mostly cloudy skies and the winds will be on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and overnight Monday, temperatures will drop down into the 20s with even more cloud cover and the winds will remain on the breezy side.

Chilly conditions for the day Monday with some clouds (Andre Brooks)

With an area of high pressure to our north, a trough positioned over the region, and a series of low pressure systems to our south, this will promote chances of snow starting Monday Night into Thursday for the Nebraska Panhandle and Tuesday into Thursday Night for Greater Nebraska. The amounts of the snow are still up in the air with uncertainty in the guidance, but one thing to note that there will be snow. Stay tuned into later forecasts for more updates on this pattern. Highs during this time period will be in the 30s and overnight lows in the 10s and 20s.

An active pattern to start Monday night, lasting into Thursday Night (Andre Brooks)

