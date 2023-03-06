Disney’s Aladdin to open the Lied Center’s 2023 Broadway season

Disney's Aladdin is coming to the Lied Center.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lied Center for Performing Arts and Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, announced on Monday that Disney’s Aladdin is coming to Lincoln.

Beginning on Oct. 3, Disney’s Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical comedy, will play an eight show premiere engagement at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. The performances will play through Oct. 8.

“We could not be more thrilled to kick off the 2023-2024 Glenn Korff Broadway season with the magic of Disney’s Aladdin,” said Bill Stephan Lied Center Executive Director. “Building on the record-breaking success of our 2022-2023 Broadway season, we are proud to bring another huge season of blockbuster hits to Nebraska’s Performing Arts Center.”

Aladdin opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014. The hit musical quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 16 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. Since its opening, the musical has welcomed more than 14 million people to nine productions and can be seen currently on Broadway, on tour across North America, and in Tokyo, the Netherlands and Mexico City, with two new productions slated to open this year.

The Lied Center’s full official 2023-2024 Glenn Korff Broadway Series will be announced on March 17.

Subscribers to the Lied Center’s 22-23 Broadway Series will have the first chance to renew their seats for the 23-24 Broadway Series, which includes Aladdin. The Glenn Korff Broadway Series subscriptions will go on sale to the public on March 23, 2023 at 11am at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747, and in-person at the Lied Center box office.

