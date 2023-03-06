Huskers look ahead to Spring Football

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In two weeks, the Nebraska football team will be on the field for the start of the spring football season. It will be the Huskers’ first unofficial workout under new head coach Matt Rhule.

“Practice is the most important thing in our program,” Rhule said. “Not recruiting, not weight lifting, not the off-season, not travel, nothing. Practice is the most important thing in our program.”

Rhule describes the Huskers as competitive with good team speed. Players have been competing in an off-season program that measures weight room workouts, study hall attendance, and community service. Newcomer Chief Borders led all players totaling 184 points.

“(Matt) Rhule has a plan and we’re all bought into it,” Borders said. “I’ll do whatever for the team.”

During the Huskers’ off-season program, players were grouped into teams of 12 and assigned captains. Thomas Fidone’s group won the winter competition.

“I love doing things that are hard,” Fidone said.

The tight end from Council Bluffs said he is fully recovered from back-to-back knee injuries. Rhule praised Fidone’s leadership over the off-season.

