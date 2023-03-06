Huskers win in extra innings over Matadors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLN) - The Nebraska softball team (14-6) scored four runs in the eighth inning to secure a 11-7 win over CSUN (6-11) on Sunday in the final game of the Hillenbrand Invitational in Tucson, Ariz.

The Huskers recorded 11 runs on 15 hits as the first seven of the Nebraska lineup all recorded two or more hits. Freshman Katelyn Caneda led, finishing 3-for-5 on the day while Billie Andrews added three RBIs. As a team, Nebraska recorded eight extra-base hits including six doubles and two homers.

Courtney Wallace earned the win in the circle and moved to 8-3 on the season. Wallace entered in the third inning and pitched 6.0 innings, holding CSUN to five hits while striking out four. Allie Gardiner recorded the loss for the Matadors, moving to 0-2 on the season. Gardiner pitched 4.1 innings, giving up eight hits and six runs (five earned).

The Huskers got on the board early with a run in the first inning. With one out, Caitlynn Neal doubled to left center. Mya Felder followed with a single to right field, scoring Neal and giving NU the 1-0 lead.

The Matadors responded with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Carys Murakami led off with a triple and scored after a single to center. Two walks loaded the bases and a hit by pitch brought in the second run, giving CSUN the 2-1 lead.

CSUN extended its lead to 3-1 after a throwing error allowed a runner to reach first and advance to second while a sacrifice bunt moved the runner to third. A ground out scored the runner as the Matadors went into the third inning ahead by two.

The Big Red took the lead back in the third. Billie Andrews led off with a solo homer to center field. Neal reached first after being hit by a pitch but was out at second on the next play as Felder reached on a throwing error. Bredwell and Caneda added singles to load the bases, setting up Brooke Andrews for a two-run double to right field. NU took the 4-3 advantage.

After two singles for CSUN in the bottom of the third, Wallace entered in the circle for NU. The senior worked out of the inning, holding the Matadors scoreless in the third.

With two on and one out, Neal doubled to left center in the fourth inning, extending the Big Red lead to 5-3.

CSUN evened the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the fourth. With two on and one out, a single through the right side scored one. A fielder’s choice scored the second run of the inning as the game was tied going into the fifth.

The game didn’t stay tied long as NU added two runs in the fifth. With one out and one on, Tokheim doubled to left field to put runners on second and third. Squier walked, loading the bases. With two outs, Billie Andrews doubled, scoring two, and giving Nebraska the 7-5 lead.

The Matadors cut the lead to one with one run in the bottom of the fifth. Two walks and a single loaded the bases. With one out, a fielder’s choice scored one, making it a 7-6 game.

CSUN tied the game in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. With one out, two walks put runners on first and second. A single up the middle from Mikayla Carmen scored one as the game was tied at 7-7 going into the eighth.

Nebraska tallied four runs in the eighth. Felder led off with a double, scoring Neal, who was placed on second in accordance with tiebreaker rules. With one out, Caneda hit a single, scoring Felder. With two outs, Tokheim smashed a two-run home run shot, giving the Huskers the 11-7 lead going into the bottom of the eighth.

Wallace and the Big Red defense recorded three straight outs, claiming the 11-7 win in extra innings.

The Huskers return to action next weekend, March 10-12 for the Shocker Classic in Wichita, Kan. NU will take on Wichita State and Missouri State twice each over the weekend. Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr.

