WATCH: Police arrest suspect after brief standoff in North Platte

A suspect in a home was arrested near Jeffers Street and Reid Avenue in North Platte Monday afternoon
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A suspect was arrested after a brief standoff outside a home in North Platte Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Jeffers Street and Reid Avenue.

According to a reporter on the scene, the North Platte Police Department took the individual into custody and was searching the house.

This is an ongoing story, stay connected to knopnews2.com for the latest information.

A large police presence is currently in central North Platte.
