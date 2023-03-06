Lexington residents in North Platte to take about changes to expect with the new meat packing plant

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - People who were instrumental in Lexington’s infrastructure came to North Platte on Sunday to talk about the changes that residents could expect when the new meat packing plant opens.

The panel encouraged understanding of different people and cultures, and stressed the community to be patient with the new additions of workers to the area. They added that different perspectives and worldviews have helped grow their community and ways of thinking.

Speakers also stressed how Lexington is now a more diverse community who is better off with the change, even though their football team has not won the state championships since their meat packing plant came to town.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.