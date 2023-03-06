Lincoln County Sheriff speaks on recent animal cruelty case

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last week a Western Nebraska father and son were arrested after Law Enforcement discovered numerous cattle, horses, and livestock in poor conditions.

Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said the investigation into this matter began a few weeks ago with a call from concerned citizens, “We had contact with these gentlemen before about cattle on the road and cattle on the private property of others. So, we went up and checked and sure enough, the cattle were in bad shape.”

Sheriff Kramer adds members of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were able to observe a large amount of the property from the road with binoculars. “That gave us a reason to search closer,” Sheriff Kramer said. The State Patrol provided an aircraft and took some aerial photos that indicated there were quite a large number of dead cattle on the property. Which lead to the search warrant and the gathering of the cattle and eventual seizure.”

Sheriff Kramer expects the court system to order the sale of the cattle in the near future, those funds would be used for some reimbursement to the county as a lot of funds were used to truck the cattle away from the property said Kramer. Adding that the cost of feed for the cattle throughout those ten days has not been cheap.

