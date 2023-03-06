Lincoln County Sheriff speaks on recent animal cruelty case

Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said the investigation into this matter began a few weeks...
Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said the investigation into this matter began a few weeks ago with a call from concerned citizens.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last week a Western Nebraska father and son were arrested after Law Enforcement discovered numerous cattle, horses, and livestock in poor conditions.

Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said the investigation into this matter began a few weeks ago with a call from concerned citizens, “We had contact with these gentlemen before about cattle on the road and cattle on the private property of others. So, we went up and checked and sure enough, the cattle were in bad shape.”

Sheriff Kramer adds members of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were able to observe a large amount of the property from the road with binoculars. “That gave us a reason to search closer,” Sheriff Kramer said. The State Patrol provided an aircraft and took some aerial photos that indicated there were quite a large number of dead cattle on the property. Which lead to the search warrant and the gathering of the cattle and eventual seizure.”

Sheriff Kramer expects the court system to order the sale of the cattle in the near future, those funds would be used for some reimbursement to the county as a lot of funds were used to truck the cattle away from the property said Kramer. Adding that the cost of feed for the cattle throughout those ten days has not been cheap.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrested 75-year-old Larry Mikoloyck and his 41-year-old son Matthew Mikoloyck, for...
Father, son charged with animal cruelty after hundreds of dead and dying cattle found on Lincoln County property
Lexington residents in North Platte to take about changes to expect with the new meat packing...
Lexington residents in North Platte to talk about meat packing plant impact
An active pattern to start Monday night, lasting into Thursday Night
An active pattern with chances of rain and snow during the week
Woman aims to help youth with mental health crisis
North Platte resident working to help combat youth mental health crisis
Boy's State Basketball Preview: Ogallala
Ogallala looks to capture it’s first Boy’s State Basketball Title at the 2023 State Tournament

Latest News

Commissioners Hewgley, Wuehler Woodruff, and Weems.
Lincoln County Commissioners hear concerns on rural emergency services
Colorectal cancer is the 2nd leading cause of cancer death among men and women combined in the...
45 is the new 50 when it comes to colorectal cancer screening
Since 2009, the event has encouraged individuals, businesses, and communities to dress in blue...
GPH Dress Blue
KNOP LonG Range 3-6-2023
More clouds, cooler with snow chances later this week