Nebraska State Patrol arrests 12 drivers during first weekend of state basketball

Nebraska State Patrol File Photo
Nebraska State Patrol File Photo(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested several impaired drivers on state roadways during the first weekend of a traffic safety campaign during the NSAA girls’ state basketball tourney.

Between Wednesday and Sunday, 12 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence. 19 drivers were stopped for speeding at 100 miles per hour or more. The NSP said no fatality crashes were reported to the Department of Transportation over the enforcement period.

Troopers issued 370 additional citations for speeding, 12 for open alcohol containers, 34 for driving under suspension, 8 for not wearing seat belts, 7 for improper child restraint, and 5 for minor in possession. Additionally, troopers assisted 142 motorists across the state.

The special operation will continue during the NSAA boys’ state basketball tournament this week.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrested 75-year-old Larry Mikoloyck and his 41-year-old son Matthew Mikoloyck, for...
Father, son charged with animal cruelty after hundreds of dead and dying cattle found on Lincoln County property
Lexington residents in North Platte to take about changes to expect with the new meat packing...
Lexington residents in North Platte to talk about meat packing plant impact
An active pattern to start Monday night, lasting into Thursday Night
An active pattern with chances of rain and snow during the week
Woman aims to help youth with mental health crisis
North Platte resident working to help combat youth mental health crisis
Boy's State Basketball Preview: Ogallala
Ogallala looks to capture it’s first Boy’s State Basketball Title at the 2023 State Tournament

Latest News

Police arrested as suspect after a brief standoff in North Platte Monday
A suspect in a home was arrested near Jeffers Street and Reid Avenue in North Platte Monday
Nebraska State Patrol identifies Hartington shooting victim
Disney’s Aladdin will open the 2023-2024 Lied Center’s Broadway season.
Disney’s Aladdin to open the Lied Center’s 2023 Broadway season
A large police presence is currently in central North Platte.
WATCH: Police arrest suspect after brief standoff in North Platte