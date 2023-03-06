Nebraska State Patrol identifies Hartington shooting victim

Deadly shooting at workplace near Hartington.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol identified the victim of last week’s fatal shooting that occurred near Hartington on Monday.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Israel Matos-Colon of Fowlerville, Michigan. Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation began after the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a shooting shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday. They responded to the scene, which was a tower work site near the intersection of Highway 57 and 885 Road, approximately two miles north of Hartington. Several crew members working on the tower were present at the time of the shooting. Other crew members attempted life-saving measures on the victim.

Matos-Colon was transported to the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton where he passed away. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office requested the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct the homicide investigation.

Preliminarily, investigators believe that the shooting occurred during a workplace argument between the suspect and the victim. The suspect, identified as 20-year-old David Phillips of Kenner, Louisiana, has been lodged in the Cedar County Jail for second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The investigation remains ongoing.

David Phillips
David Phillips(Cedar County Jail)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrested 75-year-old Larry Mikoloyck and his 41-year-old son Matthew Mikoloyck, for...
Father, son charged with animal cruelty after hundreds of dead and dying cattle found on Lincoln County property
Lexington residents in North Platte to take about changes to expect with the new meat packing...
Lexington residents in North Platte to talk about meat packing plant impact
An active pattern to start Monday night, lasting into Thursday Night
An active pattern with chances of rain and snow during the week
Woman aims to help youth with mental health crisis
North Platte resident working to help combat youth mental health crisis
Boy's State Basketball Preview: Ogallala
Ogallala looks to capture it’s first Boy’s State Basketball Title at the 2023 State Tournament

Latest News

Police arrested as suspect after a brief standoff in North Platte Monday
A suspect in a home was arrested near Jeffers Street and Reid Avenue in North Platte Monday
Disney’s Aladdin will open the 2023-2024 Lied Center’s Broadway season.
Disney’s Aladdin to open the Lied Center’s 2023 Broadway season
A large police presence is currently in central North Platte.
WATCH: Police arrest suspect after brief standoff in North Platte
Nebraska State Patrol File Photo
Nebraska State Patrol arrests 12 drivers during first weekend of state basketball