Accumulating snowfall with cold temperatures lasting into Thursday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cloudy and cold day across the region Monday, this trend will continue all the way into Thursday with chances of accumulating snowfall.

With an semi-active pattern in place, we will see no only below average temperatures highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. Chances of snow each day, especially in the Panhandle. Winds during this time period will be on the slightly breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the directions that these winds will come from will mainly be out of the south and east. This will be important for our snowfall totals and amount of moisture that will stay into the area.

Cold, cloudy, with chances of snow Tuesday into Thursday
Cold, cloudy, with chances of snow Tuesday into Thursday(Andre Brooks)

We are now narrowing down the amount of snow that we are expecting across the area through Thursday. 1 to 2 inches are possible for the Southern Panhandle into Southern Greater Nebraska. For the majority of the Panhandle and Interstate 80 corridor, 2 to 4 inches of snow with locally higher amounts. For the Extreme Northeastern Panhandle and places North of Highway 2 will see 4 inches plus with locally higher amounts.

The potential snowfall amounts for the viewing area through Thursday
The potential snowfall amounts for the viewing area through Thursday(Andre Brooks)

