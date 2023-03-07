Alcohol Compliance Checks held in Keith and Chase Counties

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Keith and Chase Counties Saturday evening.

In total, 11 businesses were inspected. One business sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 9%. All the businesses checked the minor’s ID. The business that failed the inspection was:

Lured In - Ogallala

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor. The businesses included convenience stores, restaurants, liquor stores, and bars, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.