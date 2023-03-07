Attorney General’s Office announces 2023 Nebraska Missing Children’s Day poster contest winner

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every year, fifth graders from across the state are invited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office to participate in the Nebraska Missing Children’s Day poster contest. The purpose of the contest is to raise awareness of missing children and remind parents, guardians, and caregivers to make the safety of their children a priority.

The 2023 first-place contest winner is Molly Bracht from West Point.

Bracht’s poster portrays a little girl in brightly colored clothes, sitting with her arms hugged around her legs with a dark cityscape contrasted behind her.

“She has her head down because she is stressed, sad, and anxious because she is not with her family,” Bracht wrote.

In Bracht’s essay she also said, “She is wearing bright clothes against a very dark city; because in the moment, she has to be bright and lift up her spirits so she can find her family.”

Since Bracht won the statewide contest, her poster will move on and be submitted to a national competition with the U.S. Department of Justice. The national contest winner will be awarded at the annual ceremony in May recognizing National Missing Children’s Day.

