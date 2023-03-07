Attorney General’s Office announces 2023 Nebraska Missing Children’s Day poster contest winner

Molly Bracht from West Point, Nebraska is the 2023 first-place contest winner.
Molly Bracht from West Point, Nebraska is the 2023 first-place contest winner.(Molly Bracht)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every year, fifth graders from across the state are invited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office to participate in the Nebraska Missing Children’s Day poster contest. The purpose of the contest is to raise awareness of missing children and remind parents, guardians, and caregivers to make the safety of their children a priority.

The 2023 first-place contest winner is Molly Bracht from West Point.

Bracht’s poster portrays a little girl in brightly colored clothes, sitting with her arms hugged around her legs with a dark cityscape contrasted behind her.

“She has her head down because she is stressed, sad, and anxious because she is not with her family,” Bracht wrote.

In Bracht’s essay she also said, “She is wearing bright clothes against a very dark city; because in the moment, she has to be bright and lift up her spirits so she can find her family.”

Since Bracht won the statewide contest, her poster will move on and be submitted to a national competition with the U.S. Department of Justice. The national contest winner will be awarded at the annual ceremony in May recognizing National Missing Children’s Day.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence is currently in central North Platte.
WATCH: Police arrest suspect after brief standoff in North Platte
The potential snowfall amounts for the viewing area through Thursday
Accumulating snowfall with cold temperatures lasting into Thursday
An active pattern to start Monday night, lasting into Thursday Night
An active pattern with chances of rain and snow during the week
Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said the investigation into this matter began a few weeks...
Lincoln County Sheriff speaks on recent animal cruelty case
Lexington residents in North Platte to take about changes to expect with the new meat packing...
Lexington residents in North Platte to talk about meat packing plant impact

Latest News

A railroad crossing in northeast Ohio.
Measure would require blocked crossing reports in Nebraska
Grassroots Leadership Program "El Camino" at the 2023 USHLI Conference
Grassroots Leadership Program of Lexington helps build new community leaders
Senator Jacobson introduced LB31 on Monday.
Freight train personnel encourage two-person crew mandate for public safety
Tadashi Kojima, 26, is charged with child sexual assault.
Arizona man pleads not guilty in Grand Island sexual assault case