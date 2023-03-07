Caneda Earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Katelyn Caneda was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week Monday following a big performance in the Huskers’ perfect 5-0 weekend at the Hillenbrand Invitational.

A Cerritos, Calif., native, Caneda produced three multi-hit games and tallied three extra-base hits. She finished the weekend 8-for-17 (.471) with two doubles, one home run, five RBIs and four runs scored, averaging more than one hit and one RBI per game.

On Saturday, Caneda went 2-for-3 with one double, one run and three RBIs against Weber State.

Caneda was crucial in Nebraska’s win over No. 16 Arizona. The freshman went 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI. She added her second home run of the season with a solo shot in the seventh inning to help the Huskers run past the Wildcats, 10-3.

In the final game of the weekend, Caneda had a career-high three hits, finishing 3-for-5 with one run and one RBI in the extra-inning victory over CSUN.

Caneda is batting .360 on the season (18-for-50) with 12 RBIs, eight runs, two doubles and two home runs. The freshman has started all 20 games at second base for the Big Red this year.

This is Caneda’s first Big Ten Freshman of the Week award. The last Husker to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Week was Ava Bredwell on April 18, 2022.

Purdue’s Tyrina Jones claimed Big Ten Player of the Week honors while Penn State’s Bailey Parshall was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week.

