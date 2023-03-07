Grassroots Leadership Program of Lexington helps build new community leaders

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With a large population of Hispanics and Latinos in Lexington, local Hispanic and Latino officials have teamed up with their community to increase community engagement.

The Grassroots Leadership Program was reintroduced this year to the Lexington community after about 20 years by Rocio Casanova and Jennifer Norton of the Lexington Public Library, and Patricia Stewart of the After School Program in Lexington Public Schools.

In the fall of 2022, they started recruiting seniors from Lexington High School as well as adults in the Lexington community to learn about leadership qualities from current Hispanic and Latino officials near the Lexington area.

The program leaders cited the importance of reviving the program due to a lack of community involvement from Hispanics and Latinos, which make up over 50% of the Lexington population.

“We asked why there wasn’t a lot of involvement in the schools and the city,” Casanova said. “With it being a huge Hispanic community in Lexington, they told us that they didn’t know how to.”

The program lasted ten weeks and met every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. beginning in September of 2022. Members were visited by community members like school officials, principals, city judges, county clerks, and a county commissioner to learn about their leadership and life experiences.

At the conclusion of the program, students and adults who completed the program received the opportunity to attend the 2023 United States Hispanic Leadership Institute Conference in Chicago.

Sebastian Dones, a senior at Lexington High School was one of seven Lexington students who made the trip to Chicago. He said hearing the life stories of some of the speakers really motivated him.

“It was crazy to hear how they came from nothing, and turned it into something,” Dones said. “Because they worked hard, believed what they believed and never denied their Hispanic heritage.”

In all, eight students and 11 adults completed the 10-week program, and seven students and seven adults were able to attend the conference in Chicago.

On March 14, the group, which calls themselves “El Camino” will meet again and discuss the next steps to continue their involvement in the community, and take the group to the next level.

