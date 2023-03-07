Lawrence Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Jamarques Lawrence
Jamarques Lawrence(Brett Baker)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska freshman Jamarques Lawrence was honored Monday afternoon, as he was selected as the Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Week for the first time in his career.

Lawrence, a 6-foot-3 guard from Plainfield, N.J., averaged 15.0 points on 63 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in two games last week.  He set or tied season highs in points (15), field goals made (seven), assists (four) and 3-pointers (five) in helping NU to a 1-1 record.

He is the first Husker to receive either Big Ten weekly award this season and is NU’s first freshman honored since Bryce McGowens won the award eight times in the 2021-22 season.

In the loss to Michigan State, Lawrence had a season-high 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting along with three assists and four rebounds. He matched his season best for the second straight game in NU’s 81-77 win at Iowa with 15 points, including a 5-of-8 from 3-point range, with four assists and five rebounds.

Lawrence’s five 3-pointers at Iowa tied for the most by a Husker since joining the Big Ten, as Jack McVeigh hit five 3-pointers against Ohio State in 2016. Lawrence’s efforts helped Nebraska to its first win in Iowa City since 2012, and first-ever season sweep of the Hawkeyes.

The Huskers return to action on Wednesday, as they take on Minnesota in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament. Tipoff is set for around 8 p.m. on BTN and the Huskers Radio Network.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrested 75-year-old Larry Mikoloyck and his 41-year-old son Matthew Mikoloyck, for...
Father, son charged with animal cruelty after hundreds of dead and dying cattle found on Lincoln County property
An active pattern to start Monday night, lasting into Thursday Night
An active pattern with chances of rain and snow during the week
A large police presence is currently in central North Platte.
WATCH: Police arrest suspect after brief standoff in North Platte
Lexington residents in North Platte to take about changes to expect with the new meat packing...
Lexington residents in North Platte to talk about meat packing plant impact
Woman aims to help youth with mental health crisis
North Platte resident working to help combat youth mental health crisis

Latest News

Nebraska linebacker Chief Borders talks with reporters ahead of the Huskers' first spring...
WATCH: Coach Rhule, Huskers look ahead to Spring Football
The Nebraska men’s basketball team used a strong shooting performance and a suffocating...
Huskers top Hawkeyes, 81-77
The Nebraska softball team (14-6) scored four runs in the eighth inning to secure a 11-7 win...
Huskers win in extra innings over Matadors
Boy's State Basketball Preview: Ogallala
Ogallala looks to capture it’s first Boy’s State Basketball Title at the 2023 State Tournament