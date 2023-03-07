Lincoln County Commissioners hear concerns on rural emergency services

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Rural Lincoln County First Responders gathered at the Lincoln County Courthouse for the Commissioner’s meeting Monday morning to raise concerns on funding for rural fire departments traditionally received from the county for life support costs.

However, concerns have surfaced after Lincoln County entered into an agreement recently with the City of North Platte for advanced life support service, and scrapping the formula used in years past without a replacement.

“So, what we have accomplished today is Commissioners Hewgley and Weems will be working with Tyler Volkmer, our Deputy County Attorney. They will be working with these groups as far as working out how this agreement will work between these entities and the county.,” Lincoln County Commissioner Chairman Jerry Woodruff said.

The Lincoln County Commissioners meeting was live-streamed on the County’s website, a link is available here.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.