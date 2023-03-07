Maywood Hayes Center looking to capture first state title since consolidating

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maywood-Hayes Center is headed to the D-1 state tournament with a 25-2 record. They almost had a perfect season, with only a few blips towards the end of the season.

In the district finals, the Wolves defeated Loomis 61-45 on their home court to advance to the state tournament. This is the furthest the Wolves have gotten since the schools consolidated back in 2015.

They head into the tournament as the 2nd seed after losing to St. Pats in the sub-districts, who are the number 1 seed at States. The Wolves will be taking on Ansley-Litchfield, who are having a pretty good season themselves at 19-5.

Even though this is the first time these players are heading to the United States, they aren’t satisfied with just making it.

“We just keep telling the boys that it’s great to make the state tournament; that’s all really fun and exciting, but we want to go down there and win some games.” “So we’re really focused not only on just making it, but we want to go down there and make some noise and win some games,” Head Coach Kolby Hamilton said.

They are heading into the state tournament not nervous but excited and ready to meet expectations.

“I’m so excited to play. Usually you’d be nervous and stuff, but I’m not even that nervous; I’m just excited to go play and just to be in that atmosphere down there in Devaney and hopefully at Pinnacle. I’m just super excited,” Wolves wing Hayden Farr mentioned.

Their first game is against Ansley-Litchfield on Wednesday at 6 p.m., and if they win, they will play the winner of Johnson-Brock (22-4) and Howells-Dodge (20-6).

