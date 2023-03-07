Measure would require blocked crossing reports in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Rail has been a very common theme this week in the Nebraska Legislature’s Transportation and Telecommunications Committee.

Monday, testimony on District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson’s two-man crew (LB31) bill took center stage for hours. However, shortly after a separate rail-related bill was heard that if enacted would require railroad companies to report incidents of blocked crossings.

Under LB234 railroads would report annually to the Public Service Commission and the Nebraska State Patrol regarding blocked crossings, beginning Nov. 1, 2024.

Data would include the number of complaints received, the dates and locations of blocked crossings, and any action taken by the companies to resolve those complaints. The PSC then would provide a report to the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, including any recommendations, each Dec. 1.

Among those testifying in support of the bill was Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns. He and his colleagues on the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners passed a pair of resolutions last week in support of the previously mentioned LB31 and LB234.

Commissioner Bruns said in part; that blocked crossings occur in rural parts of the state on a regular basis, he said, and often there are no alternative routes that residents and first responders can take to get around those crossings. “When I have emergency dispatchers contacting me to make me aware of rural crossings being blocked for hours — hours at a time — it’s easy to see how this issue quickly becomes a public safety issue,” Bruns said.

Among those testifying in opposition was Jeff Davis on behalf of BNSF Railway. Blocked crossings are a problem for everyone, he said, but often the situation requires more than an operational change on the part of railroad companies. As such, simply compiling data won’t necessarily solve the problem, he said. “In many cases, blocked crossings are an infrastructure problem that requires an infrastructure solution,” Davis said.

The Transportation and Telecommunications Committee took no immediate action on LB234.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.