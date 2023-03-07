Official: 2 Americans dead after being abducted in Mexico

A Mexican governor reported the four missing Americans have been found.
A Mexican governor reported the four missing Americans have been found.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two U.S. citizens missing since their violent abduction last week in the northern Mexican border city of Matamoros have been found dead and two others are alive, the state’s governor said Tuesday.

Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal said that one of the surviving U.S. citizens was wounded and the other was not.

The FBI had reported Sunday that it was searching with Mexican authorities for the missing Americans, who had been kidnapped Friday. A relative of one of them said Monday that they had traveled together from South Carolina so one of them could get a tummy tuck from a Matamoros doctor.

Shortly after entering Mexico Friday they were caught in the crossfire of rival cartel groups. A video showed them being loaded into the back of a pickup truck by gunmen.

The FBI is searching for four Americans who they say were assaulted and kidnapped in Mexico on Friday. (CNN, CEPROPIE, TWITTER)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence is currently in central North Platte.
WATCH: Police arrest suspect after brief standoff in North Platte
An active pattern to start Monday night, lasting into Thursday Night
An active pattern with chances of rain and snow during the week
Lexington residents in North Platte to take about changes to expect with the new meat packing...
Lexington residents in North Platte to talk about meat packing plant impact
Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said the investigation into this matter began a few weeks...
Lincoln County Sheriff speaks on recent animal cruelty case
Deputies arrested 75-year-old Larry Mikoloyck and his 41-year-old son Matthew Mikoloyck, for...
Father, son charged with animal cruelty after hundreds of dead and dying cattle found on Lincoln County property

Latest News

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to testify before the House Financial Services...
Powell: Rate hikes could accelerate if economy stays strong
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care
The potential snowfall amounts for the viewing area through Thursday
Accumulating snowfall with cold temperatures lasting into Thursday
Lisa Olsen, who recorded video of the incident, describes what she saw aboard a United flight.
Witness describes unruly passenger's actions, crew and passenger response