Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers discusses TikTok investigation

Last week a native of Nebraska was sworn into the Attorney General’s Office. Mike Hilgers...
Last week a native of Nebraska was sworn into the Attorney General’s Office. Mike Hilgers began a law practice in his basement in 2011 and soon the practice took off.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska officials announced on Monday that they had joined 46 states in requesting a court order to require social media company TikTok to comply with an ongoing investigation into whether the company violated consumer protection laws.

On Tuesday, NBC Nebraska 2 spoke with Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers about the importance of Nebraska’s partnership in the case.

“It’s one of the top issues I hear about in the State of Nebraska,” Hilgers said. “You have seen other state agencies such as the Governor, both Governor Ricketts and Governor Pillen, acting on it and having a deep concern that the information contained in TikTok’s servers might be utilized by the Chinese Government. We’re at the tip of the spear with a number of other states looking into TikTok’s activities and that’s an issue of great importance for Nebraskans and the country.”

Attorney General Hilgers and his counterparts in other states throughout the nation are seeking to review the company’s internal communications to determine whether the company engaged in deceptive, unfair and unconscionable conduct that harmed the mental health of TikTok users, particularly, children and teens.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence is currently in central North Platte.
WATCH: Police arrest suspect after brief standoff in North Platte
The potential snowfall amounts for the viewing area through Thursday
Accumulating snowfall with cold temperatures lasting into Thursday
An active pattern to start Monday night, lasting into Thursday Night
An active pattern with chances of rain and snow during the week
Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said the investigation into this matter began a few weeks...
Lincoln County Sheriff speaks on recent animal cruelty case
Lexington residents in North Platte to take about changes to expect with the new meat packing...
Lexington residents in North Platte to talk about meat packing plant impact

Latest News

Grassroots Leadership Program "El Camino" at the 2023 USHLI Conference
Grassroots Leadership Program of Lexington helps build new community leaders
Grassroots Leadership Program of Lexington helps build new community leaders
Grassroots Leadership Program of Lexington helps build new community leaders
KNOP Snow Totals 3-7-2023
Another winter storm skirts us to the north
Molly Bracht from West Point, Nebraska is the 2023 first-place contest winner.
Attorney General’s Office announces 2023 Nebraska Missing Children’s Day poster contest winner